MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for the single "Sayaw ng mga Tala" by Kapamilya artists Vivoree Esclito and Benedix Ramos.

The more than eight-minute video, which is directed by Raymark King Bingcang, is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The track, which was released last month on various music streaming platforms, was composed by Danielle Balagtas and produced by Ashley Aunor.

The song was first recorded by Matty Juniosa of iDolls, who released the track as his debut solo single in 2020.

Esclito, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, has been busy releasing music, dropping the singles "Dalawang Isip" and "Matapang." She is set to release an solo extended play (EP) later this year.

Meanwhile, Ramos released "Tara G!" his collaboration with Trisha Denise last year for the youth-oriented show of the same title.

After his "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" stint as a celebrity housemate, Ramos joined "Love In 40 Days." He was also one of the hosts of "Bida Star Versus" which concluded last year.

