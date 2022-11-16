Trisha Denise, Benedix Ramos record for 'Tara G!' OST

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Trisha Denise and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Benedix Ramos have joined forces for a new song released under Star Pop.

The two recorded the song "Hindi Pa Natin Alam," which is an official soundtrack to the newest youth-oriented show "Tara G!"

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Hindi Pa Natin Alam" is now available on various music streaming platforms and its lyric video is uploaded on ABS-CBN Star Music's official YouTube page.

The song was actually written by Trisha Denise with Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer. The track was arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

"Feeling ecstatic over this new OST of “Tara G”. Such an honor recording this with an amazing singer/songwriter @iamtrishadenise released under @starpopph @starmusicph," Ramos wrote on his Instagram page.

After his "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" stint as a celebrity housemate, Ramos joined "Love In 40 Days." He was also one of the hosts of "Bida Star Versus" which concluded last month.

Meanwhile, Trisha Denise is one of the Asian artists who took part in the extended play "My Safe Place." She wrote and performed the song "Cracks," which talks about embracing one’s imperfections.