Sophia Mendoza from Manila wins 'Bida Star Versus'

MANILA -- Sophia Mendoza from Manila was named as the newest "Bida Star Versus" Ultimate Bida Star last October 31.

The 20-year-old won the competition after receiving a total combined score of 67.92 from judges and netizens' votes.

Mendoza impressed the judges in "The Final Spotlight," where she delivered a monologue she created about a painful experience in her life.

Mendoza won P50,000, an ABS-CBN management contract, a Star Magic workshop scholarship, and guestings in other ABS-CBN digital shows.

She also has a chance to be part of a PIE Channel project.

Mendoza now joins the other Bida Star grand winners Ruth Paga, Dustine Mayores, and Amanda Manaois.

