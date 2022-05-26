MANILA -- US-born aspiring singer Amanda Manaois was named the first Ultimate Bida Star Singer in ABS-CBN's online talent competition "Bida Star Singer."

"My life will change because I’ve been trying for six years to break into the music industry with my covers and original songs that I wrote," the 20-year-old Manaois said in a statement released by ABS-CBN.

She described her "Bida Star Singer" journey as fulfilling.

"In the past few weeks, I have learned so much about music, singing, and vocal techniques from the different judges. I have also made many new friends through the competition," Manaois said.

Out of the hundreds of auditionees, Manaois came out on top and earned a total of 84.51 vote points from kumu diamonds, KTX votes, and judges’ scores in the final battle to earn the title "Ultimate Bida Star Singer."

"I feel so grateful and blessed because I know that my parents also worked hard to achieve my dreams of becoming a singer. I admitted that I was close to giving up my dreams when I joined 'Bida Star Singer.' Now that I have accomplished my dream, I am thankful for the support of my parents and friends," she added.

Aside from the title, Manaois also won P50,000, an ABS-CBN management and recording contract, a chance to be shortlisted for an interview in "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime," appearances on Kapamilya shows, and a special trophy.

Meanwhile, AJ Andales from Cebu, who received 64.88 vote points finished in second place, and Ryle Mendez from Bulacan, who got 57.57 vote points, was third.