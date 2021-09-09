Dustine Mayores named Ultimate Bida Star Boy Next Door

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt named Dustine Mayores of Manila as the Ultimate Bida Star Boy Next Door in a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Mayores garnered a total of 75.68 points en route to winning the title as the next digital heartthrob, besting Red Mendoza of Las Piñas who placed second with 70.63 total vote points.

“Inaalay ko po ang panalo ko rito, unang una sa kapatid ko at kina mama at papa. At sa mga taong nagtiwala sakin at nagsuporta sa kakayahan ko dito sa Bida Star. 'Di ko po inaasahan na maraming magmamahal sakin,” an emotional Mayores said.

Ranking third was Lee Feng Nuñez of Occidental Mindoro (58.26), while Cyrill Tumamak of Parañaque (57.65) placed fourth.

The final scores were based on KTX votes, Kumu diamonds, and judges' scores.

The judges for the finale challenge were TV Production Digital Group head Alex Asuncion, Star Hunt management head Raymund Dizon, and director Rahyan Carlos.

Mayores will receive P50,000, a digital film with Kapamilya actors, an ABS-CBN management contract, and a Star Magic workshop scholarship.

He will also has a chance to be shortlisted for an interview in "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity" Season 10, and to star in a digital show.