Ruth Paga from Kalinga wins 'Bida Star'

MANILA - Ruth Paga from Kalinga Province won ABS-CBN’s online star search “Bida Star: Gandang Naturally Fresh” on Tuesday, March 31.

Paga who lost her job due to pandemic, persevered despite the tough challenges she faced by turning to vlogging and eventually joining the Kapamilya network's online star search.

In the competition, it was Paga's never-say-die spirit that judge and Star Magic acting guru to the stars, director Rayhan Carlos found admirable.

"I like your passion. You are a fighter. I like that attitude," Carlos told Paga after their final acting challenge.

She won the title ‘Ultimate Bida Star’ after she received a total of 89.54% from collected Kumu diamonds, KTX votes, and a score from Carlos.

"Sa lahat na naging parte ng Bida Star journey ko, thank you so much. Ang dami kong natutunan sa inyo. Nakabuo ako ng family and friends," Paga said.

Paga said she gained enough confidence to jump out of her comfort zone with direk Carlos' help. "Mas nakilala ko 'yung sarili ko. Kasi dati gusto ko talagang maging artista pero sobrang linilimitahan ko 'yung sarili ko. Sobra niya akong natulungan na lumabas sa box ko," she said.

Aside from the title, “Ultimate Bida Star,” Paga also took home P50,000, an ABS-CBN management contract, an Eskinol Talent Contract, a chance to participate in a Star Magic Workshop, her own digital show, and a chance to star in a digital film with Kapamilya stars.

Meanwhile, finishing as Paga's runner up is Nics Sevilla, who got 69.37%. Taking 3rd and 4th places were Mikaela Angela and Ayra Paraiso with 66.98% and 39.47%, respectively.