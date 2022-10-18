MANILA - ABS-CBN’s Star Pop music label has collaborated with Singapore-based creative production house AOR Global to produce an extended play (EP) that advocates a special message.

Titled “My Safe Place,” the EP is a cross-cultural collaboration which aims to advocate for mental health. It features six tracks from Filipino acts Trisha Denise and LU.ME. and Singaporean artists KIRI, kotoji, and Marian Carmel.

Co-produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Star Pop label head Rox Santos, the key mission of the EP is to create a safe place and strengthen it through music as a medium for expression, comfort and support.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Monday, each of the six artists talked about their own songs included in the compilation and what it means to them recording it.

For the first song off the EP, Trisha Denise wrote and performed “Cracks,” which talks about embracing one’s imperfections.

“When I first heard that I was going to be a part of this project, 'yung napunta po sa akin na song is about the cruelty of this world. Coming from that perspective, sobrang deep. It’s hard to talk about this world kasi may mga tao na makikilala tayo and minsan we think we are their friends but at the end of the day, there’s one to call. So I included that in the lyrics,” she said.

“But the song talks about kahit na may cracks tayo, we go through a lot of things, just enjoy the journey. Sometimes we think that we’re flawed, unworthy and undeserving, but it’s actually the opposite. It’s a sign of strength because we did not fall apart,” she added.

LU.ME, for her part, recorded “Surrender” which was actually written and composed by Santos and Trisha Denise.

“When I first heard the song, I remember parang naiiyak ako kasi sobrang naka-relate ako sa song. Sometimes we feel na parang burden tayo sa ibang tao. We don’t want to share our problems. Sometimes we feel na mag-isa lang tayo. But hindi ganun 'yun. We are all loved by our family and friends. Maraming nandiyan for us,” she said.

“Yung 'Surrender,' hindi siya weakness. Brave ka nga kapag nag-surrender ka, i-let go mo lang. Minsan kasi kapag masyado mo siyang iniisip, mas lalong bumibigat. I-surrender mo lang, i-let go mo. Talk to your friends, your family. Importante 'yun,” LU.ME explained.

KIRI, meanwhile, recorded “Get Well Soon,” which she said is a reminder when life gets hard.

“Because I think life sometimes can get so hard for us. We kind of beat ourselves up about it. But 'Get Well Soon' is like a personal reminder to yourself that things will get better and all I need to do is persevere and do my best. By the time I recorded it, I was feeling so much better,” she said.

As for Kotoji, her song “Survive” is meant to be a companion through a difficult night.

“Manic episodes do happen and it’s not something you can avoid. They are stuff that occurs frequently or at least on a consistent basis. I think the song is that meant to be that form of encouragement to whoever is going through these moments,” she said.

Last but not the least is the track of Marian Carmel titled “Wish That I Could Tell Me.”

“I was really touched kasi meron po akong personal experiences with mental health and when I found out more about it, I knew that it was a project that I wanted to be a part of kasi I had such a strong connection with it,” she said.

Marian Carmel, who was once diagnosed as having a panic disorder, said she wrote the new track as a letter her younger self.

“There were some things that I needed to learn, that I needed to hear. In essence, these were the things I wish I could tell myself back then. It really means a lot to me kasi para siyang answer doon sa first single ko. It’s full circle for me.”

Aside from the solo tracks, the EP also features the uplifting pop rock track “My Safe Place,” which was performed by all five artists. The song is about finding a space that gives comfort and allows oneself to feel safe.

The “My Safe Place” is now streaming on various digital platforms.

