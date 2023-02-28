MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for "Matapang," the newest single of Kapamilya artist Vivoree Esclito.

The magical fairy tale-themed music video is now available on Star Music's official YouTube.

The more than four-minute video is directed by Karlo Calingao.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Matapang" which is also available on various streaming platforms, was composed by Danielle Balagtas and produced by Ashley Aunor.

“It’s a song about being brave in love. Let’s say may gusto ka sa isang tao or mahal mo yung isang tao, nung una ‘di mo alam kung paano i-express [yung feelings] at takot ka pa. Pero in the long run, you’d have the courage to admit to yourself na ‘okay gusto ko itong taong ‘to,’” Esclito said in a statement.

"Matapang" is a teaser to Esclito's upcoming solo extended play (EP) set to be released this year.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate wrote her first single “Kaya Pa” which was released in 2016 while inside the "PBB" house.

She also collaborated with former Hashtags member Charles Kieron for their digital album “CK & Vivoree” in 2019.

Last year, Esclito teamed up with Jon Guelas for the duet version of “Did I Let You Go.”

Esclito and Patrick Quiroz also recorded a new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko" in 2020.



Aside from her music career, Esclito also starred in different shows such as the IWantTFC series “Hello Stranger,” “Tara, G!” and “He’s Into Her.”

Related video: