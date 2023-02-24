LISTEN: Vivoree releases new single 'Matapang'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Vivoree Esclito has released her new single "Matapang," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

Its lyrics video is also available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Composed by Danielle Balagtas, the song is produced by Ashley Aunor.

"Natatakot ako to fall in love but at the same time nagiging matapang ako to admit na 'okay I like you.' Ganun siya, short but sweet," Esclito said about her song "Matapang" in an interview with ABS-CBN Entertainment's Hotspot on Thursday.

Last year, Esclito recorded "Did I Let You Go" with Jon Guelas for the official soundtrack of the second season of the hit series "He's Into Her," where she was also one of the stars.

Esclito and Patrick Quiroz also recorded a new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko" in 2020.

