WATCH: Vivoree, Patrick Quiroz release new version of 'Star ng Pasko'

Vivoree Esclito and Patrick Quiroz. Handout

MANILA -- Star Music on Friday released the lyric video of the new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko,” this time sung by Vivoree Esclito and Patrick Quiroz.

The new version of the song which revitalizes the sense of hope, faith, and love as the celebration of Christmas nears was uploaded on YouTube.



The rising tandem’s “Star ng Pasko” rendition was produced by Star POP head Rox Santos, arranged by Tommy Katigbak, and mixed and mastered by Timothy Recla.

“Star ng Pasko,” written by Robert Labayen with original music by Marcus and Amber Davis, was the 2009 Christmas theme song of the Kapamilya network.

The song about hope amid trials followed the wide-scale devastation caused by Typhoon Ondoy that year.

In the years since its original release, “Star ng Pasko” has become a favorite Christmas tune among Filipinos, and is considered one of the most memorable ABS-CBN holiday songs.



Here is the new version of "Star ng Pasko."