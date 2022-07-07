Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Did I Let You Go" by Jon Guelas and Vivoree Esclito from the official soundtrack of the second season of the hit series "He's Into Her."

Esclito is also one of the main stars of the series which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Directed by Karlo Calingao, the music video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Star Music on Wednesday.

"Did I Let You Go" was written by Bozidar Ristic, Christian Ballard, Jonathan Manalo, Vanessa Valdez and Guelas, while the piano arrangement was done by Ballard. The track was produced by Manalo.



Tarsier artist Guelas first released "Did I Let You Go," as a solo single last year. The song explores the “what ifs” and “what could have beens” of a past relationship.

“The song was inspired by a breakup, thinking about a relationship I let just slip out of my hands. I try to write from an honest and real perspective and I guess, heartbreak is really where most of that comes from,” Guelas said at the time.