Vivoree Esclito set to release new single

MANILA -- Actress Vivoree Esclito is set to release her new single, Star Magic announced on Monday on social media.

On Instagram, Star Magic posted a photo of Vivoree teasing her latest song "Matapang," which will be released on February 24 on various music streaming services.

Last year, ABS-CBN's Star Music released the official music video of "Did I Let You Go" by Esclito and Jon Guelas from the official soundtrack of the second season of the hit series "He's Into Her," where she was also one of the stars.

Esclito and Patrick Quiroz also recorded a new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko" in 2020.

