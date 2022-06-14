iDolls' Matty J releases solo single 'Moving On'

MANILA -- iDolls member Matty Juniosa or Matty J has released his new solo single "Moving On," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The single about heartbreak and forgiveness has been described as "an anthemic track that underscores self-love following a painful experience on love."

The song was written by Matty J five years ago and was co-written and produced by Star Pop head Rox Santos.

In 2020, Matty J and his fellow iDolls members Lucas Garcia and Enzo Almario released their respective solo singles under Star POP.



Matty J released his debut solo single “Sayaw ng mga Tala,” which was written by Danielle Balagtas and produced by Star POP head Rox Santos.

Matty J was a former "Idol Philippines" contestant. He won the Awit Award for Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist with his first single in 2021.