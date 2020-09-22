iDOLLs members Lucas, Matty, and Enzo release solo singles

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" alums Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario, collectively known as iDOLLs, are promoting their respective new solo singles under Star POP.

In a digital press conference on Monday, the talented trio, which was formed last year, shared details about their individual tracks.

Garcia is promoting his single “Tinatapos Ko Na,” which was originally interpreted by Jona at the 2018 Himig Handog. His version was arranged by Iean Inigo.

"Naging special ito kasi ito ang kauna-unahang revival song ko na kinanta ni Ms. Jona kaya honored din ako. Pangalawa, ako 'yung unang gumawa ng male version ng 'Tinatapos Ko Na.' Pangatlo, na-experience na nang maraming beses na tinatapos ko na ang mga relasyon. Kapag hindi na worth it, at alam ko ang worth ko, tinatapos ko na. Kapag alam kong martir na ako at hindi na nirerespeto ang relasyon, tinatapos ko na," Garcia shared.



Garcia added that what makes his song special is the fact that it was already used as the theme song of the hit Korean drama "The World of a Married Couple" released on ABS-CBN.

Like Garcia, Almario said that his past experience about a complicated relationship makes his single "Extensyon" a special one for him. The song was one of the finalists in 2017 Himig Handog initially interpreted by Iñigo Pascual. Almario's version was arranged by Theo Martel.

"What makes this special sa tingin ko I'm singing in a different perspective parang ganoon. Kung si Iñigo ay kinakantahan niya ang ex niyang babae or para sa ibang babae, ako naman po ang kinakantahan ko ay pwedeng babae, pwedeng lalaki. .. Ang version ko po na ito ay ako po ang nag-rap. Siguro 'yung touch ng experience na talagang nangyari rin sa akin ito nung college ako," Almario said.

For his part, Juniosa said that he made sure to add his own touch to the song "“Sayaw ng mga Tala,” which was written by Danielle Balagtas and produced by Star POP head Rox Santos.

"I added my own flair to it na kinanta ko siya na hindi ko inuna 'yung bumirit ako or mag-calisthenics ako ng boses pero tin-try ko mag-focus sa message ng lyrics," Juniosa said.

After the pandemic, the trio are hoping to do a project together.

"Kasi before the pandemic parang may gagawin kaming parang 'Birit Time' Part 2. 'Yung 'Birit Time' first part po kasi 'yun 'yung 'Dalaga', 'Mabagal' at saka 'Hanggng Dito Na Lang.' May balak po kami dapat na Part 2 noon since successful po siya," Almario said.

For Garcia, he is hoping that they will still be able to do all the gigs and shows that were cancelled because of the pandemic.

"Sana after quarantine period sana matapos na at bumalik 'yung gigs and raket namin. At ang isa rin sa pinagpapasalamat namin at nakakatanggap pa rin kami ng bookings for online events and online shows, virtual ang aming performance," Garcia said.

If given a chance, Juniosa said that he would like to have a TV show with Almario and Garcia.

"Magkaroon kami ng TV show together, regular TV show kaming tatlo. Mayroon din po kaming na-postponed na bagay, postponed pero not cut off, hopefully soon mangyari. Inevitable po magre-reunion kaming tatlo, it's going to happen and I'm so excited for it," Juniosa said.