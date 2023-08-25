Vivoree, Benedix Ramos team up for 'Sayaw ng mga Tala'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Vivoree Esclito and Benedix Ramos joined forces for the track "Sayaw ng mga Tala."

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Sayaw ng mga Tala" was composed by Danielle Balagtas and produced by Ashley Aunor.

The song was first recorded by Matty Juniosa of iDolls, who released the track as his debut solo single in 2020.

Esclito, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, has been busy releasing music, dropping the singles "Dalawang Isip" and "Matapang." She is set to release an solo extended play (EP) later this year.

Meanwhile, Ramos released "Tara G!" his collaboration with Trisha Denise last year for the youth-oriented show of the same title.

After his "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" stint as a celebrity housemate, Ramos joined "Love In 40 Days." He was also one of the hosts of "Bida Star Versus" which concluded last year.