Jake Cuenca remains 'Kapamilya strong' amid rumored transfer

MANILA — Jake Cuenca declared Wednesday he remains “Kapamilya strong,” in response to speculation that he was set to switch networks.

Cuenca, 34, addressed the rumor through an Instagram Stories update showing a screenshot of his confirmed casting in a new ABS-CBN series under Star Creatives (“A Family Affair,” “The Legal Wife”).

The entertainment production unit mentioned Cuenca as one of the lead stars of the project, alongside Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and returning Kapamilya Maja Salvador.

Starring Richard Gutierrez kasama sina Maja Salvador, Sue Ramirez and Jake Cuenca. To be shot entirely in Cebu. pic.twitter.com/as6vx50l1h — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) September 27, 2022

In particular, Cuenca shared a fan’s tweet pointing out that the casting news is “debunking the rumor” that the actor is transferring to GMA-7.

Captioning the screenshot, Cuenca wrote, “16 years Kapamilya strong.”

Aside from the Star Creatives series with the working title “Iron Heart,” Cuenca is also part of the upcoming ABS-CBN International production “Cattleya Killer.” He most recently starred in the primetime series “Viral Scandal.”

Cuenca, who transferred to ABS-CBN from GMA-7 in 2006, last renewed his contract with the Kapamilya network and its talent agency Star Magic in February 2022.

