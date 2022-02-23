KapamilyaStrong: 11 artists sign contract with ABS-CBN

Among the Star Magic artists who signed their contract with ABS-CBN on Wednesday were Jake Cuenca, Gerald Anderson, Shaina Magdayao, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Zanjoe Marudo, Sam Milby, Loisa Andalio, and Ronnie Alonte. They are seen here with Head of Star Magic Lauren Dyogi. Instagram: @starmagicphils

MANILA — In a “celebration of commitment” on Wednesday, nearly a dozen artists signed or renewed their contract with ABS-CBN at a grand event that saw emotional moments and featured musical performances.

Dubbed “Kapamilya Strong,” the livestreamed event also kicked off the yearlong celebration of Star Magic’s 30th anniversary. Nine of the 11 artists who signed are homegrown talents of the ABS-CBN agency.

ABS-CBN executives, led by President Carlo Katigbak and Chairman Mark Lopez, were present to ink the contracts. Joining them were Chief Operating Officer Cory Vidanes, Head of TV Production and Head of Star Magic Lauren Dyogi, and Head of Finance Rick Tan.

On behalf of ABS-CBN, COO Cory Vidanes thanks artists who chose to stay.

"Thank you for trusting ABS-CBN and Star Magic. Thank you for standing with us to continue serving the Filipino. Thank you for the love that you have nurtured through the years." #KapamilyaStrong2022 pic.twitter.com/HUTmaqhPlH — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

Ahead of the individual contract-signing of the artists, Vidanes, on behalf of the ABS-CBN management expressed gratitude to them for staying on despite the twin crises that beset the network: the coronavirus pandemic compounded by the denial of its franchise renewal.

“Thank you for trusting ABS-CBN and Star Magic. Thank you for standing with us to continue serving the Filipino. Thank you for the love that you have nurtured with all our Kapamilyas and with all the audience through the years. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” Vidanes said.

Music icons and fellow “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstays Gary Valenciano and Regine Velasquez — the two non-Star Magic artists who signed Wednesday — were introduced with special numbers from Jed Madela and Lara Maigue, respectively, who sang their memorable tunes.

Music icon Regine Velasquez remains a Kapamilya. The hitmaker, who first signed with ABS-CBN in October 2018, renews her contract during the #KapamilyaStrong2022 event.

She is currently seen as a mainstay of "ASAP Natin 'To" and as guest co-host of "Magandang Buhay." pic.twitter.com/9CnW0h4u7H — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

“Words will never be enough to express how grateful and how blessed we are to have you as our Kapamilyas,” Vidanes said, before the hitmakers went on stage.

The ABS-CBN executive described both Valenciano and Velasquez, who have been vocal fo their support for the network amid its challenges the past two years, as “Godsend.”

“You have been a source of strength for all of us as we persevere to continue serving the Filipino together. Tunay naming naramdaman na andito tayo para sa isa’t isa dahil sa pagmamahal ninyo sa aming lahat.

“Thank you for the trust, for sharing the love, and for the gift of healing that you have given millions of Filipinos with your inspiring music, your excellent performances, and of course, for being world-class talents. We will always be proud of you, our Kapamilya Regine and our Kapamilya Gary V. We love you both,” Vidanes said.

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

OPM pillar Gary Valenciano is last of 11 artists to sign/renew their contract with ABS-CBN today.

"Sa lahat ng mga pinagdadaanan natin, to be able to still do what we do at the level that we can do it in, I think that's what makes it a truly memorable year." pic.twitter.com/eGmJvz893E — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

Both Valenciano and Velasquez will remain regular performers of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” on top of their respective concert tour this year. The latter is also currently seen as a guest co-host of the morning talk show “Magandang Buhay.”

Nine Star Magic talents, meanwhile, took part in the official kick-off of the talent agency’s anniversary celebration, as they each inked their contract.

Pop culture icon Jolina Magdangal; leading men Sam Milby, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, and Gerald Anderson; leading ladies Shaina Magdayao and Erich Gonzales; and screen partners Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio were all given “Kapamilya Strong” reception by the ABS-CBN management.

Magdangal will continue to host “Magandang Buhay,” with upcoming projects yet to be unveiled. Milby and Anderson will co-star in a new series with Ivana Alawi; while Cuenca, who is currently seen in “Viral Scandal,” will next appear in the international series “The Cattleya Killer.” Marudo, meanwhile, stars in the ongoing primetime hit “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

Pop culture icon Jolina Magdangal, who is marking her 35th year in showbiz, is one of nine artists renewing their contract with ABS-CBN.

Magdangal is currently seen as a co-host of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay." pic.twitter.com/kH2YfG1Nen — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

Actor Ronnie Alonte renews his contract with ABS-CBN. The former Hashtags member is currently seen in "ASAP Natin 'To," and is set to headline the romance series "Love in 40 Days" opposite his real-life partner Loisa Andalio. pic.twitter.com/fy7RTaKhsl — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

Loisa Andalio turns emotional as she signs her ABS-CBN contract.

"Sobrang saya, sobrang blessed. Ang tagal namin itong hinintay ng mga fans. Masaya ako na nandito ako ngayon," the actress says.

She is set to headline "Love in 40 Days" with Ronnie Alonte. pic.twitter.com/5OluDkTxsn — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

Actor Jake Cuenca renews his contract as an ABS-CBN artist. He is currently seen in the primetime drama "Viral Scandal," and will next star in the suspense-thriller "The Cattleya Killer" from ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production. pic.twitter.com/6vQxfxfX9A — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

With the recent conclusion of her own primetime series, “La Vida Lena,” Gonzales is poised for more acting projects. Similarly, Magdayao teased new acting opportunities aside from the iconic “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” where she currently stars. Andalio and Alonte, meanwhile, are marking a milestone as they lead the cast of a series for the first time, via the upcoming “Love in 40 Days.”

“We are very, very proud to have been able to develop very talented artists who have the passion for global excellence but who remain grounded and committed to serving with us, and who are driven to give the audience the most meaningful stories and engaging experiences through the years,” Vidanes said.

Teasing a year-long lineup of activities, including the return of the Star Magic Ball and the All-Star Games, Vidanes dedicated the anniversary celebration to “all our founders, mentors, partners, advertisers, co-managers, and to our audience and fans, who continue to support and love our Star Magic artists.”

“Para sa inyo po ito mga Kapamilya, dahil never ninyo kaming iniwan. Ibinabalik po namin sa inyo ang pagmamahal na pinaramdam niyo sa lahat ng aming Star Magic artists,” she added.

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

"As long as ABS-CBN needs me, nandito lang ako," Sam Milby says as he renews his contract as a Kapamilya.

The former "PBB" housemate, who is marking 16 years in showbiz, was most recently seen in the revenge drama "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin." pic.twitter.com/dGKLYAab4K — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

Erich Gonzales, who entered showbiz as the winner of ABS-CBN's "Star Circle Quest" in 2005, renews her contract as a Kapamilya.

She was most recently seen in the revenge drama "La Vida Lena," which concluded early this month. pic.twitter.com/buLm6SeRjM — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

#KapamilyaStrong2022

"Sa ABS-CBN, sa Kapamilya, doon ako sigurado na merong forever," Zanjoe Marudo quips as he renews his contract with the network.

Marudo, who has been acting for 15 years, is currently seen in the hit primetime drama "The Broken Marriage Vow." pic.twitter.com/rUloRLNhHx — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022

#KapamilyaStrong2022:

Shaina Magdayao, who has been acting since age 3, says renewing her contract with ABS-CBN signifies her loyalty and gratitude to the network.

"May kontrata man o wala, I can wholeheartedly say, being a Kapamilya will always be in my heart and my soul." pic.twitter.com/psslEYGLPu — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) February 23, 2022