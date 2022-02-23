KapamilyaStrong: 11 artists sign contract with ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a “celebration of commitment” on Wednesday, nearly a dozen artists signed or renewed their contract with ABS-CBN at a grand event that saw emotional moments and featured musical performances.
Dubbed “Kapamilya Strong,” the livestreamed event also kicked off the yearlong celebration of Star Magic’s 30th anniversary. Nine of the 11 artists who signed are homegrown talents of the ABS-CBN agency.
ABS-CBN executives, led by President Carlo Katigbak and Chairman Mark Lopez, were present to ink the contracts. Joining them were Chief Operating Officer Cory Vidanes, Head of TV Production and Head of Star Magic Lauren Dyogi, and Head of Finance Rick Tan.
Ahead of the individual contract-signing of the artists, Vidanes, on behalf of the ABS-CBN management expressed gratitude to them for staying on despite the twin crises that beset the network: the coronavirus pandemic compounded by the denial of its franchise renewal.
“Thank you for trusting ABS-CBN and Star Magic. Thank you for standing with us to continue serving the Filipino. Thank you for the love that you have nurtured with all our Kapamilyas and with all the audience through the years. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” Vidanes said.
Music icons and fellow “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstays Gary Valenciano and Regine Velasquez — the two non-Star Magic artists who signed Wednesday — were introduced with special numbers from Jed Madela and Lara Maigue, respectively, who sang their memorable tunes.
“Words will never be enough to express how grateful and how blessed we are to have you as our Kapamilyas,” Vidanes said, before the hitmakers went on stage.
The ABS-CBN executive described both Valenciano and Velasquez, who have been vocal fo their support for the network amid its challenges the past two years, as “Godsend.”
“You have been a source of strength for all of us as we persevere to continue serving the Filipino together. Tunay naming naramdaman na andito tayo para sa isa’t isa dahil sa pagmamahal ninyo sa aming lahat.
“Thank you for the trust, for sharing the love, and for the gift of healing that you have given millions of Filipinos with your inspiring music, your excellent performances, and of course, for being world-class talents. We will always be proud of you, our Kapamilya Regine and our Kapamilya Gary V. We love you both,” Vidanes said.
Both Valenciano and Velasquez will remain regular performers of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” on top of their respective concert tour this year. The latter is also currently seen as a guest co-host of the morning talk show “Magandang Buhay.”
Nine Star Magic talents, meanwhile, took part in the official kick-off of the talent agency’s anniversary celebration, as they each inked their contract.
Pop culture icon Jolina Magdangal; leading men Sam Milby, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, and Gerald Anderson; leading ladies Shaina Magdayao and Erich Gonzales; and screen partners Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio were all given “Kapamilya Strong” reception by the ABS-CBN management.
Magdangal will continue to host “Magandang Buhay,” with upcoming projects yet to be unveiled. Milby and Anderson will co-star in a new series with Ivana Alawi; while Cuenca, who is currently seen in “Viral Scandal,” will next appear in the international series “The Cattleya Killer.” Marudo, meanwhile, stars in the ongoing primetime hit “The Broken Marriage Vow.”
With the recent conclusion of her own primetime series, “La Vida Lena,” Gonzales is poised for more acting projects. Similarly, Magdayao teased new acting opportunities aside from the iconic “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” where she currently stars. Andalio and Alonte, meanwhile, are marking a milestone as they lead the cast of a series for the first time, via the upcoming “Love in 40 Days.”
“We are very, very proud to have been able to develop very talented artists who have the passion for global excellence but who remain grounded and committed to serving with us, and who are driven to give the audience the most meaningful stories and engaging experiences through the years,” Vidanes said.
Teasing a year-long lineup of activities, including the return of the Star Magic Ball and the All-Star Games, Vidanes dedicated the anniversary celebration to “all our founders, mentors, partners, advertisers, co-managers, and to our audience and fans, who continue to support and love our Star Magic artists.”
“Para sa inyo po ito mga Kapamilya, dahil never ninyo kaming iniwan. Ibinabalik po namin sa inyo ang pagmamahal na pinaramdam niyo sa lahat ng aming Star Magic artists,” she added.
