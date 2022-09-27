MANILA — With heart emojis in the iconic colors of the ABS-CBN logo, Maja Salvador confirmed Tuesday her return to her home network of nearly 20 years.

On Monday, photos of Salvador with Kapamilya star Richard Gutierrez at a production set in Cebu circulated on social media, stirring speculation of the actress’ comeback project with ABS-CBN.

On Tuesday, ABS-CBN entertainment unit Star Creatives (“A Family Affair,” “The Legal Wife”) confirmed that Salvador is indeed part of its new series top-billed by Richard Gutierrez, with Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez as fellow cast members.

In her own tweet about the project with the working title “Iron Heart,” Salvador shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with Gutierrez, hinting at a romantic relationship between their characters.

“Soon,” was Salvador’s simple caption, with heart emojis in red, green, and blue — the distinctive colors of the ABS-CBN logo.

Salvador’s casting in “Iron Heart” comes over two years since “The Killer Bride,” her last ABS-CBN project which concluded in January 2020 or two months before the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Following the lockdown and the subsequent franchise denial of ABS-CBN, Salvador appeared in programs on TV5 and GMA-7. She remains visible on both networks, in addition to her forthcoming ABS-CBN return.

