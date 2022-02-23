Jake Cuenca honored to be part of ‘Cattleya Killer’

Photo from Star Magic's Facebook page.

MANILA—Actor Jake Cuenca said Wednesday he was honored to be part of the star-studded international project "Cattleya Killer" by ABS-CBN.

"For me, I’m just very happy to be working with Arjo Atayde, with Direk Dan Villegas, and I’m just happy to be able to breathe life to ‘Cattleya Killer’. ‘Sa Aking Mga Kamay’ the original movie was one of the movies that really inspired me to be an actor," Cuenca said during his contract renewal with ABS-CBN.

"As a big fan of Aga Muhlach, Christopher De Leon, and Chin-chin Gutierrez, and now to do this installment of that is such a big honor for me, a big blessing."

After successful hits such as his recent series "Viral Scandal", the actor said that he continued to work on his craft and he was happy to do it with ABS-CBN.

"Homework, lots and lots of homework. You know what I tell aspiring actors din kasi. The job doesn’t start when you get to the set, the job starts way before that, months, months prior, before that. It’s just homework and just still practicing the craft even when people aren’t watching," he said.

"This is our home. And at the same time to do these quality projects, to push the limits of entertainment, to revolutionize the industry, I really believe that ABS-CBN is the one and only network that can do that. I’m just happy to be here."

ABS-CBN introduced the stellar ensemble of “Cattleya Killer.”

Joining Atayde and Cuenca in the thriller set for international release are De Leon, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ria Atayde, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Jojit Lorenzo, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production division head Ruel Bayani said the team was lucky to have De Leon on board as he was part of the cast of the 1996 Star Cinema movie “Sa Aking Mga Kamay,” from which “Cattleya Killer” was adapted.

Directed by Dan Villegas, written by Dodo Dayao, and executive-produced by Bayani, “Cattleya Killer” will start production this month and will be released for international audiences.

“Cattleya Killer” follows “Almost Paradise,” the first American TV series filmed entirely in the Philippines, which ABS-CBN co-produced with Hollywood’s Electric Entertainment.

Besides Cuenca, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez also renewed deals with ABS-CBN.

