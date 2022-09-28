Anthony Jennings shares biggest regret in life

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings revealed that he did not know how to write when he started his career in ABS-CBN.

Jennings made the revelation in the third episode of “Boys After Dark” which was uploaded on YouTube, as he shared his biggest regret in life.

"Hindi kasi ako nag-aral talaga," Jennings said. "Elementary lang. As in like hindi ako marunong magsulat. Pumunta ako ng ABS-CBN, hindi ako marunong magsulat. Ako pa ‘yung nagturo sa sarili kong magbasa, hindi talaga ako marunong mag-aral. Wala akong masyadong alam. Hindi ako nag-school talaga. Kasi nga personal problems.”

Despite this, Jennings said he was able to send his siblings to school.

“Napag-aral ko naman 'yung mga kapatid ko kasi siyempre ayaw ko naman na matulad sila sa akin. Hindi talaga ako marunong magsulat. ... So 'yun lang ang regret ko sa buhay ko, hindi ako nag-school," Jennings said.

Jennings who started working at a young age said he is still hoping to return to school someday.



“At a young age nag-start na akong mag-work na kung ano-ano ang ginawa ko sa buhay ko pero alam ko nasa top of mind ko pa rin na mag-aral ako after everything, after ng kahit anong mangyari,” said Jennings, who turned emotional.

Jennings is one of the stars of "Love at First Stream" which is now available on Netflix.

He is also part iWantTFC's newest series “Love Bites” and the upcoming youth-oriented show "Tara G!"





