MANILA — The stars of “Love At First Stream” gathered Tuesday for a blue-carpet screening of the romantic comedy movie, which hauled six nominations at the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Fans: Bakit wala si Kao?

Miah: Sorry guys busy si Kao, pero nandito naman siya *turo sa puso*.



ZyNwlalaWwgebwoOlww!!!!!! #LAFSBlueCarpet#LAFSonkumu#LoveAtFirstStream pic.twitter.com/s5JiiwTzv1 — Kumu - Pinoy Live Streaming App (@kumuPH) December 28, 2021

The coolest and hottest kumu Founders and leaders are here too!



Umaapaw ang support for LAFS movie! Walang maiiwan sa bangka natin! #LAFSBlueCarpet#LAFSonkumu#LoveAtFirstStream pic.twitter.com/F97gMvMX7X — Kumu - Pinoy Live Streaming App (@kumuPH) December 28, 2021

Lead stars Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, and Jeremiah Lisbo joined their fans at the special screening, which was held by co-producer Kumu.

Kaori Oinuma, who also stars in the Cathy Garcia-Molina movie, was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

The event was also attended by popular streamers on Kumu, the social platform that features prominently in the film.

Asan nga ba si Kao? Wag mo na pigilan yung ngiti! Alam namin hahahaa!



Pero ang cutie bullies pa rin nung dalawa hahahaha! #LAFSBlueCarpet#LAFSonkumu#LoveAtFirstStream pic.twitter.com/W8hPpBuR0h — Kumu - Pinoy Live Streaming App (@kumuPH) December 28, 2021

We missed you here Team Bahay Fam!!! See you real soon!!! #LAFSBlueCarpet#LAFSonkumu#LoveAtFirstStream pic.twitter.com/rnQzl665lT — Kumu - Pinoy Live Streaming App (@kumuPH) December 28, 2021

The Star Cinema co-production follows the love stories of Vilma (Stranner) and Tupe (Jennings), and Megumi (Oinuma) and Gino (Lisbo), and the pursuit of their dreams.

“Love At First Stream” earned six nods the night prior on Monday at the 47th MMFF Gabi ng Parangal.

It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Daniela Stranner), Best Editing (Marya Ignacio,) Best Production Design (Norico Santos), Best Original Theme Song (“No Stopping You” by SB19), and Best Visual Effects (Nickl Entertainment Corp.).