Charo Santos-Concio and Christian Bables won top acting prizes for ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ and ‘Big Night’ respectively, at the MMFF 2021 Gabi ng Parangal. Black Sheep/ The IdeaFirst Company

MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) recognized talents and titles on Monday in its annual awards ceremony, with “Big Night” and “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” taking home the most number of trophies.

Now on its 47th edition, the Christmas holidays festival saw this year its return to cinemas, following the easing of lockdown measures which shuttered mass-gathering venues for over a year.

The “Gabi ng Parangal,” too, gathered the cast and creatives of participating films in Taguig City, after holding the 2020 edition virtually.

Among the major prizes of “Big Night,” about a gay beautician accused of being a drug user, were Best Picture, Best Director for Jun Lana, Best Actor for Christian Bables, and Best Supporting Actor for John Arcilla.

The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” meanwhile, bagged 2nd Best Picture, Best Actress for Charo Santos-Concio, Best Supporting Actress for Rans Rifol, and Jury Prize Award for Daniel Padilla, among others.

Here is the complete list of winners, in order of announcement: