MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) recognized talents and titles on Monday in its annual awards ceremony, with “Big Night” and “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” taking home the most number of trophies.
Now on its 47th edition, the Christmas holidays festival saw this year its return to cinemas, following the easing of lockdown measures which shuttered mass-gathering venues for over a year.
The “Gabi ng Parangal,” too, gathered the cast and creatives of participating films in Taguig City, after holding the 2020 edition virtually.
Among the major prizes of “Big Night,” about a gay beautician accused of being a drug user, were Best Picture, Best Director for Jun Lana, Best Actor for Christian Bables, and Best Supporting Actor for John Arcilla.
The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” meanwhile, bagged 2nd Best Picture, Best Actress for Charo Santos-Concio, Best Supporting Actress for Rans Rifol, and Jury Prize Award for Daniel Padilla, among others.
Here is the complete list of winners, in order of announcement:
- Best Float: Huwag Kang Lalabas
- Best Sound: A Hard Day, Albert Michael Idioma
- Best Musical Score: Big Night, Teresa Barrozo
- Best Original Theme Song: ‘Umulan Man O Umaraw’ from Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw
- Best Visual Effects: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Production Design: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon, Juan Manuel Alcazaren
- Best Editing: A Hard Day, Lawrence Fajardo
- Best Cinematography: Big Night, Carlo Canlas Mendoza
- Gender Sensitivity Award: Big Night
- Creators Jury’s Choice: Kandado
- Marichu Vera Perez Memorial Award: Rosa Rosal
- Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Screenplay: Big Night, Jun Lana
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: John Arcilla, Big Night
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rans Rifol, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bables, Big Night
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Charo Santos-Concio, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- MMFF Jury Prize Award: Daniel Padilla, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Director: Jun Lana, Big Night
- 3rd Best Picture: A Hard Day
- 2nd Best Picture: Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Best Picture: Big Night
