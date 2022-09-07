WATCH: Trailer of youth-oriented series 'Tara, G!'

‘Tara, G!’ will premiere on iWantTFC on October 7. ABS-CBN

MANILA — iWantTFC released on Wednesday a new trailer of the upcoming youth-oriented series “Tara, G!”, ahead of its October 7 premiere on the streaming platform.

Produced by Star Cinema and Star Creatives, “Tara, G!” follows a group of friends, who call themselves “Team WISE” (Walang Iwanan Sa Ere), as they navigate challenges and triumphs, as well as their relationships.

Set in the fictional La Guerta in Benguet, the story sees Team WISE brought together by their shared goal of bringing pride to their hometown, by cultivating coffee which they export and market as beans and coffee wine.

The trailer introduces the lead cast members: Anthony Jennings as Rocky, Kaori Oinuma as Legs, JC Alcantara as Dan, Vivoree as Jengjeng, Zach Castaneda as Will, CJ Salonga as Smith, and Daniela Stranner as Cars.

Cars, a new arrival in La Guerta, is shown as a disruptive addition to the town. Conflict stirs when a drunk Cars causes an accident that topples and breaks shelves of coffee wine bottles Team WISE had made.

“Tara, G!” is the latest youth-oriented offering of iWantTFC, following the likes of “He’s Into Her,” “Lyric and Beat,” “Run To Me,” and “Bola Bola.”