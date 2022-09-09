LoveBites: Real love stories in new ABS-CBN series on YouTube

Dimples Romana and Miko Raval are among the cast members of ‘Love Bites.’ ABS-CBN

Real love stories are presented in bite-sized format in the new ABS-CBN digital anthology, “Love Bites,” to premiere exclusively on YouTube.

The “Made For YouTube” offering will stream on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting September 16, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

The real-life stories about different kinds of love — between husband and wife, high school sweethearts, a same-sex couple, among others — will be portrayed by various Kapamilya stars.

MAY FOREVER!💕



Muling ma-inlove sa kilig and real love stories with your favorite Kapamilya Stars in #LoveBites—simula na sa September 16 at 8 PM sa ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel!#MadeForYouTube #LoveBitesMFYT pic.twitter.com/C6fGVQhMxs — Star Hunt (@starhuntabscbn) September 9, 2022

Cast members seen in the first trailer of “Love Bites” include Dimples Romana, Miko Raval, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, JC Alcantara, and Shanaia Gomez.

Anthony Jennings, Vivoree, Karina Bautista, Gello Marquez, Lance Carr, Angelica Lao, Sky Quizon, Nico Santos, and Kristoff Garcia will also bring to life real love stories.

“Love Bites” is the latest YouTube-exclusive title from ABS-CBN, following the romantic comedy series “How to Move On in 30 Days” and the audio drama “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials,” among others.

