Jeremy G releases first full-length album

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer-songwriter Jeremy Glinoga or Jeremy G has released his first full-length album "Late Night Madness," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The album consists of eight tracks: "Dance Baby," "BINI," "OCD," "Pabalik," "Aking Anghel," "Di Na Tayo Ganun," "Wag Mong Sabihin," and "Sinayang Mo" "

The lyrics videos for the tracks are now uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

On Instagram, Glinoga promoted his album as he expressed his gratitude to all those who were part of it, including Star Music executives Jonathan Manalo and Roxy Liquigan, and his co-composers.

"I’m at a loss for words… Thank you guys for helping me create this first big project of mine and put it together. To the whole team from digital, marketing, soc meds, promo, and to everyone that helped along the way. I can’t thank you all enough for your hard work. To more music to come!! the MADNESS has just begun," Glinoga wrote.

Earlier this month, the music video for Glinoga's song "Pabalik," which is a follow-up to his single to "BINI," was released.

Glinoga started his career in the music industry after joining “The Voice Teens” in 2017.

