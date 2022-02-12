The “maybe forever” EP includes five original songs, four of which were written, composed, and co-produced by Jeremy G himself. ABS-CBN

Kapamilya singer Jeremy G has finally ticked off one from his bucket list as he released his first extended play (EP) album, “Maybe Forever.”

Now available on various digital platforms, Jeremy’s EP highlights the different stages of love.

“Maybe Forever” has five original songs, four of which were written and co-produced by the singer himself such as “Someday” and “Who Knows.”

“It’s actually about the stages of love—once you listen to the songs together, you’ll realize we all go through the same emotions. All these songs are about hope and wondering whether what you did or happened was right,” Jeremy said.

“We often think all romantic relationships reliably progress from the initial meet to infatuation, to a series of small trials, and finally to happily-ever-after. Love is a journey without a final destination.”

Jeremy also revealed during the virtual press conference Saturday that he felt a sense of relief after the release of the EP.

“It was nerve-wracking leading up to it but once it came out, I really felt a sense of relief. I'm really happy they're finding a liking to the music and style that I'm trying to show them,” he said.

Jeremy admitted that he drew inspirations from his personal experiences in the creating the music of his EP but also noted that he also based it from the stories of his friends.

“I think it's based on stories as well that I got from my friends so even though that we have different circumstances, that we have different types of relationships, I always thought that we always go for a same cycle,” the singer said.

The EP will also feature “Forever Maybe” and key track “Sunflower.” Meanwhile, “By Your Side” completes the list of tracks, and was written by Trisha Denise.

Asked about the difference of his outputs from the others, Jeremy took pride in the relatability of his songs, explaining that everyone experiences the same things.

“Once you listen to it as a whole, you'll realize that even if we come from different places, worlds, we experience the same things,” he said. “Even if the lyrics of these songs do not directly represent the relationship you're in, there are some lines or words that you can relate to. These songs are very relatable.”

Jeremy said “Who Knows” is dedicated for those who are hesitant to take a chance while “By Your Side” is about being vocal about your interest to other people.

“Someday” talks about working out a relationship despite distance. “Sunflower” was written to cope with heartbreaks while “Forever Maybe” focuses on dealing with an ex-lover.

Jeremy is also set to star in “Lyric and Beat,” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, and Sheena Belarmino.

Watch all five tracks of Jeremy here:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC