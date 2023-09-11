WATCH: Jeremy G releases music video for 'Pabalik'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for Jeremy Glinoga or Jeremy G's newest single "Pabalik."

The video about waiting for love and the delightful feeling of its arrival is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The more than four-minute video for the dance-pop track was directed by Karlo Calingao.

"Pabalik," which was released last month was produced by ABS-CBN Music, creative director Jonathan Manalo and composed by Kiko Salazar.

The track conveys the blissful experience of witnessing love once again.

“‘Pabalik’ gives me the feeling of going back to school! Especially with this song being released during the time when students are going back to school. Going back to a new school year and seeing your crush again after a long time,” Glinoga previously said in a statement.

"Pabalik" is Glinoga's follow-up single to "Bini," which was released last March.

Glinoga started his career in the music industry after joining “The Voice Teens” in 2017.

Related video: