Jeremy Glinoga coy about inspiration of new song 'Bini'

Photo from Jeremy Glinoga's Instagram page

MANILA – Jeremy Glinoga, who started his career in the music industry after joining “The Voice Teens” in 2017, has launched his latest single “Bini.”

In a press conference on Thursday, Glinoga explained that the song is basically about being too shy to talk to a girl, so instead he puts everything he wants to tell her in a song.

“We were just writing. It was me, sir Jonathan Manalo and sir Rox Santos. We always write and see what comes out of it,” he said of his recording process of the new track.

“Sabi namin na we needed something na not too general, something more specific para mas unique lang. Ang dami na kasing love songs din. We wanted something that would stand out,” he added.

When prodded if he is dedicating the song to a particular girl, he said: “Siyempre aaminin ko naman there’s inspiration for this song. There’s a person that I wrote this to. But for me, if that person would want to know if the song is about her, I’d gladly tell her… But in terms of disclosing who this song is specifically for, it’s just between me and that person.”

Glinoga added he is just delighted to see some fan theories across social media as to who they think was his inspiration behind “Bini.”

“Nakakatuwa and at the same time it’s funny seeing how many people are being guessed. Some people are taking na 'yung ‘S’ na lumalabas sa cover art is a clue. Some are thinking na 'yung outline mismo is a clue. Nakakatuwa the kind of guesses I see on social media.”

Meanwhile, Glinoga described how he has evolved as an artist since he joined showbiz six years ago.

“You can say that I’ve experienced more. From the six years I joined the music industry, I feel like people would be able to tell na my music now is more in depth and mas hands-on na ako ngayon sa music compared dati,” he said.

At the end of the day, Glinigo feels grateful that ABS-CBN continues to entrust to him not just with music projects, but hosting and acting as well.

“It surprises me every single day. Bukod sa singing, songwriting and everything music, I have also been blessed with shows for hosting. It’s overwhelming and I feel humbled by the trust being given to me by ABS. it just makes me want to become better in all those aspects… It definitely opened new doors for me and hopefully more blessings in the future.”

Glinoga’s “Bini” will be available in various streaming platforms beginning March 24.