MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto once again expressed her love and support for her daughter, actress Julia Baretto.

Uploading a beautiful photo of Julia on her social media account, Marjorie said she's proud of her daughter and blessed to be her mother.

"Dearest Jul, I LOVE you with the kind of love that you can trust. Love that you can depend on, and the kind that will protect you and never betray you. Maybe you need to hear this today… I am so proud of you, Juli. I am so blessed to be able to call you my child," Marjorie wrote on Instagram.

"Here we go again, back in our family bubble shutting off the noise outside. Only choosing to be grateful for the good things that is in front of us. Remember Jul, God is all knowing," Marjorie added.

Marjorie penned her message for her daughter after her former partner Dennis Padilla reacted over the remarks made by Julia in her interview with Karen Davila.

In a series of Instagram posts that have already been deleted, Padilla said he worked so hard in the past to be able to give his children with Marjorie a better life.



Padilla said he was the one who financially helped them when they were moving from one house to another in the past since they had no house of their own.



He took offense when Julia told Davila that she couldn’t run to her own father when things get tough.

“Ako ang dapat takbuhan mo Julia.... I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin... Sobra kayo... Ano etong mga kwento mo kay Karen??”

In another comment, Padilla said he already apologized for his shortcomings but apparently this isn't enough.

“Ang buong bahay ko... Ang halaga katumbas lang ng isang kotse mo Julia. Ano pang revenge ang gusto niyong gawin? Lahat ng blessings nasa inyo na... Humingi ako ng apology sa mga pagkukulang ko.. Ano pa gusto nyo?... .. Pati kay Gerard (Anderson) humingi ako ng apology... Ano pa?”

In the interview, Julia said she and Padilla haven’t spoken in a while as she feels scared of getting hurt again after making amends – which happened to them several years ago.

The actress also said Padilla has tried to reach out to them again.

“I won't lie, I mean, he’s tried. I’m just really not ready. I don’t wanna force myself also. Because if you force yourself, then it’s not genuine, hindi siya totoo. So, I want to get to a point na when we speak, it’s when I’m ready,” she said.

Padilla have three kids with Marjorie: Julia, Claudia, and Leon.

