MANILA – Actress Julia Barretto got real about how she feels about her father Dennis Padilla in a recent interview with Karen Davila.

In the vlog of the Kapamilya broadcaster, Barretto admitted that she is not ready to forgive Padilla yet after a series of publicized disagreements through the years.

“Hindi ko ipagkakait ang forgiveness but I'm just not ready. There's just been so much pain over the years since I was young, so parang I got tired of the same thing,” the actress said.

“It’s not difficult for us to forgive, but it’s difficult to really just… It’s not the forgiveness, it’s to forget. But there's just a lot of fear because I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But forgiveness, of course, definitely, that’s for my own peace of mind, di ba?” she continued.

Barretto has yet to speak with her father as she feels scared of getting hurt again after making amends – which happened to them several years ago.

“You know, I kinda just want to huminga lang muna from that cycle. And, you know, I've just been praying also na, I don’t know, maybe in God's time and way na, you know, mag-meet kami in the middle without having to get hurt again,” Barretto said.

The actress, however, revealed that Padilla has tried to reach them again.

“I won't lie, I mean, he’s tried. I’m just really not ready. I don’t wanna force myself also. Because if you force yourself, then it’s not genuine, hindi siya totoo. So, I want to get to a point na when we speak, it’s when I’m ready,” she added.

Last June, Padilla took to social media to air his disappointment after his kids "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day.

This did not sit well with his kids, especially Leon, who responded with a lengthy explanation, also on Instagram.

Padilla then apologized in response to Leon’s post and wrote: “I am sorry Leon... Miss ko lang kyo... God bless you more.”

Padilla have three kids with Marjorie Barretto: Julia, Claudia, and Leon.

