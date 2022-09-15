Julia Barretto and mom Marjorie Barretto, and sisters Claudine and Gretchen Barretto. Instagram: @marjbarretto, @claubarretto

MANILA — Actress Julia Barretto believes “there is hope” for reconciliation among her mother Marjorie and her aunts Gretchen and Claudine, despite years of feuds that unfolded publicly.

Julia was asked about the rift between her mother and her sisters in an interview with Karen Davila, published on the news anchor’s YouTube vlog on Thursday.

“I think it affects me for my mom, because I know how much she loves her older sister as well and the bond that they really had. Before, they were really inseparable,” she said.

“Growing up, nakita namin ‘yun. I really hope that one day, maayos iyon,” Julia added.

Gretchen, Marjorie, and Claudine — sisters who all entered showbiz — once had close relationships, until conflicts within their family made headlines time and again over the past decade.

Claudine once had a rift with her two older sisters, with whom she had a legal battle at one point, before she reconciled with Gretchen, leaving Marjorie estranged from her sisters.

In perhaps the most controversial conflict among the sisters, they were involved in a scuffle at their late father Miguel’s wake in October 2019, witnessed by no less than former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Two years later, Claudine and Marjorie appeared to at least be civil when they both attended a Barretto reunion to welcome the year 2022. They have yet to confirm mending ties, but what is clear is Claudine and Gretchen remains close.

“Even after things have been said and done, I just feel like the fact that it was painful for each other, it means there was love in the first place,” Julia said in her interview with Davila.

“I feel like there’s hope. If I’m affected, it’s for my mom, because I do know how much love she has for them.”

