MANILA – Dennis Padilla once again took to social media to open up about what being a father means to him.

In a handwritten letter he posted on Instagram, Padilla said being his kids' father is the "greatest honor I have received."

"It allowed me to touch the grace of God even for a moment and to see my love made flesh," he said.

"I have regretfully made mistakes in my life. I may not have been there for you but I always had you in my heart," the comedian added.

Acknowledging that "there are things in life that people will never understand why it happened," Padilla went on to share the things he could have done better for his kids.

"I regret all the moments I let slip by. I regret all the times I hid my feelings from you," he said.

"If only I could have but one wish, I would love to spend some time with you. After all, there is not much more to life than that," he ended.

Padilla's open letter came on the heels on a recent online exchange he had with Leon Barretto, his son with ex-wife Marjorie Barretto.

It stemmed from a post he also made on social media saying Leon and his celebrity sisters, Claudia and Julia, "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day.