MANILA – Actor-comedian Dennis Padilla turned to social media once again to reach out to his kids with actress Marjorie Barretto.

This, after Leon Barretto penned a long and heartfelt message on Instagram addressed to him on Sunday where he explained why he did not greet him last Father’s Day.

Padilla apologized in response to Leon’s post and wrote: “I am sorry Leon... Miss ko lang kyo... God bless you more.”

In his letter, Leon said he did not greet him last Father’s Day because “it’s always been an awkward day for us cause we never seem to know where we stand with you every year.”

Leon said he’s always envied people who never have to think twice about greeting their dads during the special occasion.

“For the past 10 years, we have been trying so hard to slowly rebuild the bridge you continuously burn every time you talk about our private matters in your press cons, interviews, and social media,” he said.

Posing a series of questions, Leon asked: “Papa, why does it seem like you enjoy hurting your kids in public? Why do you keep posting cryptic posts about us and allow people to bash us on your own Instagram page? Do you think it does not pain all of us to not feel protected by their own father?”

Leon said it was not the case that he and his sisters Julia and Claudia were avoiding talking to him, “but the few times that we do to resolve the issues, you communicate by shouting, cursing, and using hurtful words that traumatize us.”

“Is public sympathy really more important to you than your own children? Your words have the power to destroy your children, papa,” Leon said.

Leon said he watched his sisters "get torn to pieces" because of Padilla’s false narratives for years, and not once did they ever explain their side nor speak negatively about their dad in public.

“It's exhausting, papa. As the only man in the family, this is me stepping up to protect my sisters.”

Leon stressed that he wants nothing else but to move forward in the safest and healthiest manner possible.

“I want peace, papa. Can you please stop resorting to public shaming when things don't go your way?”

To end his letter, Leon told Padilla that he longs for the day when he can greet him with “Happy Father’s Day” and know that it comes from a place of gratitude and healing.

