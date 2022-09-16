Watch more News on iWantTFC





K-pop sensations Blackpink returned Friday with their sophomore album “Born Pink” and a music video for its title track “Shut Down.”

Fronting the eight-track record, “Shut Down” introduces a new take on the group’s signature hip\-hop sound by sampling the classical “La Campanella” by Paganini. The lyrics and music video heavily referenced their past songs.

LOOK: BLACKPINK pays homage to their past hits in the music video for “Shut Down.” #BornPink



(Screenshots from YouTube/Blackpink) pic.twitter.com/i5ITQCLziQ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 16, 2022

“Born Pink” features the previously released “Ready for Love,” and “Pink Venom.” Other tracks are “Typa Girl,” “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally,” and Rosé’s solo song “Hard to Love.”

“Pink Venom,” released in August, enjoyed two weeks at the top of Billboard’s Global 200 before dropping to No. 2 on the third week. Its music video also hit 300 million views on YouTube hours before “Born Pink” dropped.

Blackpink is expected to perform the new songs in a world tour which kicks off in October. ‘Born Pink” tour will have stops in at least 25 cities across four continents. The Manila leg will be on March 25, 2023.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Blackpink debuted in 2016 under top K-pop label YG Entertainment. Hits include “Boombayah,” “As if It’s Your Last,” “DDU DU DDU DU,” and “How You Like That.”