Blackpink on Monday (Philippine time) made a historic appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as the group and one of its members won awards.

The K-pop superstars debuted on American television a performance of their latest single "Pink Venom."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The group's rapper and main dancer Lisa bagged the Best K-pop award for her debut solo single "Lalisa," released in September 2021.

The Thai K-pop idol is the first soloist to receive the award since it became a category in 2019. Lisa bested BTS for "Yet To Come", Itzy for "Loco," Seventeen for "Hot," Stray Kids for "Maniac" and Twice for "The Feels."

"First of all I want to thank MTV for this wonderful honor. I want to thank all my collaborators in my solo project... Blinks, I mean you're the most important ones. Thank you for making this happen."

Sending a maaaaasive congratulations to #LISA on her Best K-Pop win at the 2022 #VMAs 👏 💗 pic.twitter.com/frxWdWoqqo — MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2022

Lisa also gave a shout-out to her Blackpink sisters and thanked them in Korean.

"Thank you for loving Lalisa so much. Khob khun kha," Lisa said to end her acceptance speech.

Blackpink also received the VMA for the new category Best Metaverse Performance for "The Virtual," an in-game virtual concert in collaboration with PUBG.

The VMAs also recognized other K-pop acts who could not be in the event.

The phenomenal BTS was named Group of the Year for the fourth time in a row. Meanwhile, Seventeen bagged the Push Performance of the Year for “Rock With You.”