MANILA -- The much-awaited series "Can't Buy Me Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV.

The New Gen love team made the confirmation through a video released by Netflix Philippines on Friday.

"Besties, excited na kami na mapanood niyo ang 'Can't Buy Me Love,'" Mariano said.

"Na mapapanood niyo sa Netflix 72 hours before anywhere else," Pangilinan said.

"See you soon on Netlix," said Pangilinan and Mariano, who are fondly called "DonBelle" by their fans.

In the series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Donny plays Bingo, a popular online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle plays Caroline, who hails from a traditional wealthy Chinese family.

Earlier this week, the other stars who will be part of the show were also revealed.



“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

