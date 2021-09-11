Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

Joao Constancia, Tristan Ramirez, and Ford Valencia of Boyband PH had a mini-reunion on ‘It’s Showtime’ as they graced the ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’ segment on Saturday as studio players.

The trio took home P40,000 in the segment, guessing the answers of madlang pipol thrice in seven questions.

In the first question, they were asked to pick between love and career; the three members of the group had conflicting answers.

For Valencia, he would choose love, citing his life experience and picking what would make him happy.

“Sa’kin kasi sanay naman ako sa hirap. So kahit mahirap kami, love napili ko, basta masaya kami,” said Valencia, who acknowledged to having a relationship with his former fan.

Ramirez, who is about to tie the knot, also chose love.

“Alam kong mas maganda na may kasama ka sa buhay na pareho kayong aangat. Mas love kasi ang love nandon sa umpisa pa lang . . . Pwede kayo magka-career pareho,” he said.

But Constancia, who has been active in showbiz despite the pandemic, picked career as he left his family abroad to pursue a job in the Philippines.

“Kaya po ko nandito sa Pilipinas e. Iniwan ko buong pamilya ko, ’yung buhay ko dati para lang maabot ang career ko,” Constancia said.

They eventually chose career as their answer, same as the home players.

The three performers were part of the quintet Boyband PH formed in 2016 through the talent show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar.”

Besides Valencia, Constancia, and Ramirez, Niel Murillo and Russell Reyes also made the cut in the competition.