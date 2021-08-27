The Friday edition of ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’ featured PVL players Deanna Wong, Jasmine Nabor, and Tots Carlos as studio players. ABS-CBN



MANILA — “Madlang Pi-Poll,” the hit polling game segment of “It’s Showtime,” leaped Friday to a new all-time high record in terms of active players, nearly doubling its debut number just over a month later.

In the closing of the noontime program’s live episode, host Vice Ganda announced that “Madlang Pi-Poll” logged its highest ever number of home participants: 84,272.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga nakisagutan, naki-aliwan, naki-baliwan sa atin, sa madlang people!” he said.

The program also generated buzz on social media, with the hashtag #DeannaPOLLTheWin ranking No. 1 in the list of nationwide trends on Twitter.

Deanna Wong, along with fellow Premiere Volleyball League players Jasmine Nabor and Tots Carlos, were the studio players for the day.

Friday’s record marked a significant increase from the previous all-time high set just a day prior on Thursday, at 73,213.

When it was introduced on July 24, “Madlang Pi-Poll” drew 45,000 home players — four times bigger than what the program had anticipated leading up to launch.

That number steadily grew over the past month, with the notable jump of 10,000 to the latest record set on Friday.

In recent weeks, “Madlang Pi-Poll” has also seen the growing popularity of a crew member, only identified as Pido, who has become a trending topic on social media. The assistant cameraman has become a relatable figure to viewers, with his raw answers to poll questions about love and heartbreak, based on his fresh experience of a failed relationship.

In “Madlang Pi-Poll,” the studio players and home viewers answer polls across seven rounds, each with a corresponding cash prize. The hosts, plus Pido in recent episodes, are also polled for their opinions.

If the studio players match the majority answer of the “madlang people,” the prize will be added to the studio players’ pot money. Otherwise, the home players will add the prize to their total, which will then be divided among randomly drawn winners from the “madlang people.”

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and iWantTFC.

