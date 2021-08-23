PidoWeLoveYou trends as cameraman’s heartbreak unfolds on ‘Showtime’

‘It’s Showtime’ cameraman Pido, whose heartbreak has been a topic on the program, flashes a heart sign after being told #PidoWeLoveYou became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — #PidoWeLoveYou ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines on Monday, as viewers of “It’s Showtime” expressed support for a cameraman whose heartbreak has been unfolding on the ABS-CBN program over the past week.

In the live episode of the noontime show, the assistant cameraman, only known as Pido, was asked to participate in the hit polling segment “Madlang Pi-Poll.”

Host Vice Ganda requested Pido to answer the final question, similar to how the studio players and other co-hosts share their opinion given a set of choices across rounds.

The question for Pido pertained to letting go after a failed relationship.

Answering why letting go is difficult, Pido mentioned all five choices: “Wala nang tulad niya. Mahirap magsimula ulit sa mga nasanay ka na. Takot kang mag-isa. Sayang ‘yung mga pinagsamahan, dahil matagal na kami.”

Prompted to only choose one, Pido responded, “Wala nang tulad niya.”

“Basta, Pido, we love you,” Vice Ganda told the cameraman. “So many people you don’t know love you.”

The comedian then called on viewers, in jest, to use the hashtag #PidoWeLoveYou to give him some encouragement. Within the hour, the hashtag became a nationwide trending topic on Twitter.

Turning serious, Vice Ganda said: “Sa mga nasasaktan ngayon at feeling nila wala na silang mahahanap, God bless you. We hope and pray that eventually, God will give you what you deserve.”

Studio players Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, and RB Chanco picked the same answer as Pido. That, however, was not the choice of the “madlang people,” which meant the final cash prize went to the latter.

Pido’s story first became a topic on “It’s Showtime” on August 16, also during “Madlang Pi-Poll,” when Vice Ganda polled the male crew, at random, on what would convince them to end their marriage.

Pido’s name was mentioned by his fellow cameramen, drawing attention to him. Given the options “May iba na siya” and “May iba ka na,” Pido picked the former.

But he clarified, with his voice breaking, “Ipaglalaban hangga’t kayang lumaban.”

Pido previously said he has been married for five years.

Since his first interview with Vice Ganda, Pido has been a frequent polling participant in “Madlang Pi-Poll,” particularly on topics about heartbreak and relationships.

Notably, in the August 21 episode, Pido chose “Malaya” by Moira as the song that would make him emotional, explaining, “Para maging malaya na siya, at magawa niya ang gusto niya.”

Across all his appearances on screen, Pido has only been seen wearing a face mask, obscuring a part of his face, as part of the program’s safety protocol.

On Monday, Vice Ganda teased, jokingly, that he would host a virtual “fan meet” for supporters of Pido, where he would reveal his face fully.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, and A2Z Channel 11.