Should Pacquiao quit boxing? What Madlang Pi-Poll said

As Senator Manny Pacquiao’s boxing career continues to be a topic on social media, "It’s Showtime" on Thursday used the 'Madlang Pi-Poll' segment to ask the studio players and home audience about the Filipino athlete's future.

Host Vice Ganda asked the "madlang pipol" and G-Force members Jorge Marvin, Myka Gonzaga, and John Michael on whether Pacquiao should quit boxing.

“Yan ang pinagtatalunan ng mga tao ngayon after nung laban niya. Kasi yung iba kino-consider yung age niya. Yung iba kino-consider mag-focus siya sa politics kasi pumasok ka na,” Vice quipped.

“Yung iba hindi, kaya niya pa. Nakakapagbigay pa siya ng karangalan sa bansa,” he added.

For Jugs Jugueta, Pacman has nothing to prove in the world of sports anymore.

“Wala na siyang kailangan patunayan, 8-division champion na siya. Ang dami na niyang kinita sa boxing. Ang dami na niyang natulungan. Kailangan niya alagaan yung sarili niya kundi mababaldo yung health niya,” he said.

But for Teddy Corpuz, he will still support Pacquiao if he decides to fight again.

“Siya lang makakapagsabi kung kaya niya pa o hindi. Kung gusto niya pa, go pa. Kumbaga may ibubuga pa siya,” Corpuz answered.

Studio players also agreed with Jugueta, saying that it is time for Pacquiao to hang his gloves and focus on his health and family.

“He has proven his galing, yung talent niya to the whole world. Ngayon, it's time for him to think of his own health and his family,” Gonzaga said.

In the end, “Madlang Pipol” overwhelmingly supported Pacman’s retirement, with yes votes garnering 67%.

G-Force also made history in the segment as the first to predict all the home viewers' answers to win the P150,000 jackpot prize.

After losing to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba, Pacquiao said he wasn't leaning toward a decision as far his future was concerned, adding that he'll come to a decision next month.

While his answer to retirement questions remained open-ended, he sounded as if he was saying goodbye to a sport he dominated for decades.

Pacquiao, who started fighting professionally as a flyweight in 1995, said he is happy for what he has done in boxing.



"In the future, you might not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring. I don't know. But for how many decades, I'm so happy for what I've done in boxing . . . I brought honor to the Filipino people and so proud to be a Filipino," Pacquiao added.