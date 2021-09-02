Screenshot from It's Showtime

For the first time since it was launched last July, the popular Madlang Pi-Poll segment of "It's Showtime" saw a sweep as the G-Force dancers outsmarted the madlang pipol en route to the P150,000 jackpot prize on Thursday.

Represented by Jorge Marvin, Myka Gonzaga, and John Michael, G-Force correctly predicted the answers cast by home viewers in seven questions on “It’s Showtime” to take home a total of P105,000 with an additional P45,000 because of the sweep.

“Lagi namin sinasabi na sobrang labong mangyari na ma-sweep,” host Vice Ganda said after the historic win of the group in the noontime show.

According to Myka, they have been practicing leading up to their guesting but could not perfectly sweep all answers of the home viewers.

“Nag-practice kami. Palaging mali,” she said.

But Michael knew they can actually choose all the madlang pipol’s guesses: “Lagi namin mina-manifest na kami una makaka-sweep.”

“Madlang Pi-Poll,” a first-of-its-kind interactive polling game, was launched July 24, with over 45,000 viewers actively taking part against a set of studio players.

Currently, “It’s Showtime” is broadcast via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC.

In the segment, the studio players and home viewers answer poll questions across seven rounds, each with a corresponding cash prize.

If the studio players match the majority answer of the “madlang people,” the prize will be added to the studio players’ pot money.

Otherwise, the home players will add the prize to their total, which will then be divided among randomly drawn winners from the “madlang pipol.”