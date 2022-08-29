Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Star Magic artists enjoy Disneyland

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 08:36 AM

MANILA -- Star Magic artists AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Marlo Mortel, SAB, Lian Kyla, Janine Berdin, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad enjoyed their break in Los Angeles.

Exclusive access to the Kapamilya artists' adventures abroad was shared by Star Magic's Inside News.

Their side trips happened after they attended a series of workshops in Los Angeles. 

Aside from visiting Disneyland theme park, the Star Magic artists also went shopping and bonded on their last night in California.

Here are clips from the side trips of Bonifacio, Ken, Mortel, SAB, Kyla, Berdin, Entrata, Estrada and Ilacad. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last week, Instagram posts of Ilacad sharing her sweet moments with Estrada in Disneyland trended on social media.

Ilacad and Estrada were part of “Beyond the Stars,” a concert series celebrating the 30th anniversary of their talent agency Star Magic. 

Aside from KDLex, several other homegrown talents of ABS-CBN performed at the US concert tour, including Kim Chiu, Zanjoe Marudo, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan and Andrea Brillantes, 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Star Magic   Disneyland   Beyond the Stars   30th anniversary Star Magic   AC Bonifacio   Angela Ken   Marlo Mortel   SAB   Lian Kyla   Janine Berdin   Maymay Entrata   KD Estrada   Alexa Ilacad   Kim Chiu   Zanjoe Marudo   Belle Mariano   Donny Pangilinan   Andrea Brillantes  