MANILA -- Star Magic artists AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Marlo Mortel, SAB, Lian Kyla, Janine Berdin, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad enjoyed their break in Los Angeles.

Exclusive access to the Kapamilya artists' adventures abroad was shared by Star Magic's Inside News.

Their side trips happened after they attended a series of workshops in Los Angeles.

Aside from visiting Disneyland theme park, the Star Magic artists also went shopping and bonded on their last night in California.

Here are clips from the side trips of Bonifacio, Ken, Mortel, SAB, Kyla, Berdin, Entrata, Estrada and Ilacad.

Last week, Instagram posts of Ilacad sharing her sweet moments with Estrada in Disneyland trended on social media.

Ilacad and Estrada were part of “Beyond the Stars,” a concert series celebrating the 30th anniversary of their talent agency Star Magic.

Aside from KDLex, several other homegrown talents of ABS-CBN performed at the US concert tour, including Kim Chiu, Zanjoe Marudo, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan and Andrea Brillantes,

