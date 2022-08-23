Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad enjoyed their time visiting Disneyland in California.

On Instagram, the tandem dubbed “KDLex” posted snaps taken from their Disney adventure.

The two once again shared their affection for each other, as Ilacad shared photos of her and Estrada embracing each other with the beautiful spots in adventure park as background.

"Indeed the happiest place on earth, thankful for this day," Ilacad wrote in the caption of her post.

Ilacad also posted a snap with their fellow Star Magic artists.

Ilacad and Estrada were part of the US for “Beyond the Stars,” a concert series celebrating the 30th anniversary of their talent agency Star Magic.

Aside from KDLex, several other homegrown talents of ABS-CBN performed at the concert tour, including Kim Chiu, Zanjoe Marudo, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Andrea Brillantes, and Maymay Entrata.



While they have been open with their affection for each other, Ilacad and Estrada, who met as celebrity housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother,” have yet to confirm being officially a couple.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC