Blackpink, Selena Gomez offer addictive treat with 'Ice Cream'

Korean quartet Blackpink released Friday a sugar-sweet collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez, dominating the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

The song, titled "Ice Cream," is the second pre-release single off Blackpink's first full-length album, scheduled for release in October.

"Ice Cream" also marked Blackpink's third collaboration, following "Sour Candy" (2020) with American singer Lady Gaga, and "Kiss and Make Up" with English singer Dua Lipa.

In June, the group dropped the pre-release single "How You Like That," which achieved commercial success and broke several records on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Blackpink — composed of Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, Rosé (Chaeyoung) Park, and Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban — debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, one of the leading companies in the Korean idol music industry.

The same agency also formed other K-pop powerhouses, such as Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.

Last year, Blackpink made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.