Blackpink to drop debut album on October 2

Blackpink announced Tuesday it would release its first full-length studio album on October 2, sparking excitement among Filipino fans eager to hear new music from the South Korean girl group.

The 4-member act posted on its social media pages a teaser photo for the record, titled "The Album." The photo showed a pink tiara and indicated the release date.

Blackpink is also set to release another single from the album in August. The song is a collaboration with an artist that the group has yet to reveal, but is widely speculated to be either Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande.

Social media was immediately filled with excitement after new details surrounding the group's album was made known, with "The Album" and "Blackpink" topping trends on Twitter Philippines.

The hashtag #JENNIESOLO500M also made the list of top Twitter trends as netizens celebrated "Solo," a song by Blackpink member Jennie, reaching 500 million views on YouTube.

Last July, the girl group released the first single off the album, "How You Like That," which achieved commercial success and broke YouTube records.

Blackpink — comprised of members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa — debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same company that formed K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.