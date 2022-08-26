TWICE's concept photo for their 11th EP "BETWEEN 1&2." Photo from TWICE's Twitter account.

Two months after breaking disbandment rumors, TWICE is back in the limelight.

The K-pop superstars dropped the music video for their latest comeback "Talk That Talk" (TTT), alongside their 11th extended play (EP) "BETWEEN 1&2."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The music video is filled with dates calling back to some of the milestones they achieved along the way, as they are set to celebrate their 7th anniversary as a girl group on October 2022.

Another easter egg shown was a QR code at the end of the music video and when scanned, redirects to the Instagram post of the girl group back in November 3, 2015 when they announced the name of their fandom - ONCE.

With TTT serving as the title track, the nine-piece act's 11th EP also featured songs written and composed by some of the members:

"Basics" - Written by the group's main rapper and sub-vocalist Son Chaeyoung

"Trouble" - Written and composed by the group's leader and main vocalist Park Jihyo

"Gone" and "When We Were Kids" - Written by the group's lead rapper and sub-vocalist Kim Dahyun

Other tracks included in their EP are "Queen of Hearts" and "Brave."

Last August 24, JYP Entertainment (JYPE) said pre-orders for their 11th mini album have surpassed 1 million units, according to Korean entertainment news site Soompi, beating their personal record of 700,000 units set by their 3rd studio album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3" last 2021.

On the same day, JYPE also announced that the group's leader Jihyo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to participate in the group's schedules in line with their comeback.

TWICE's 11th EP marks their first ever Korean project since their [contract renewal] with JYPE last July 12, 2022. The group dropped a music video of their pre-release Japanese track "Celebrate" last July 15 and ultimately released their 4th Japanese album "Celebrate" last July 27.

This was also the latest Korean project of Im Nayeon, the group's lead dancer, lead vocalist, and center, since her debut as a soloist last June 2022.

TWICE was formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, breaking several records and dominating local and overseas charts, eventually earning the moniker "Nation's Girl Group," according to Korean media.