TWICE's Nayeon announces 1st solo act

K-pop girl group TWICE's eldest member Im Nayeon has officially announced her first solo project late Wednesday (Philippine time).

The announcement for Nayeon's solo act came after TWICE's official Instagram account posted a promotional poster of her first mini album.

According to the post, the album will be released on June 24, 2022, coinciding with one of the dates that TWICE's official Twitter account teased last May 16.

As of writing, no official announcement from JYP Entertainment or TWICE were released to confirm if the earlier tweet was referring to Nayeon's album release.

The K-pop superstars recently finished their "III" world tour last May 15 after their 2-day encore show in the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.