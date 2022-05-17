TWICE bags career milestone, teases future projects

K-pop girl group TWICE concluded their 2-day encore concert at the Banc of California, Monday (PH Time). (📷: TWICE Twitter account)

K-pop girl group TWICE has scored another milestone as they finished their 2-day encore US tour on Monday (Philippine time).

With their recently concluded sold-out shows at the Banc of California, they are now the only female K-pop group to perform a stadium concert in America.

We spent two unforgettable nights in LA with you, ONCE. We collected each and every one of your love and stored it inside our hearts for us to keep forever.



We spent two unforgettable nights in LA with you, ONCE. We collected each and every one of your love and stored it inside our hearts for us to keep forever.

Thank you for unlocking our doors ONCE.

Shortly after their show, TWICE's official Twitter account tweeted two dates, teasing future projects of the group, and fueling speculations of the group's comeback.

Before the 2-day encore show of TWICE last May 15 and 16, they had several concerts in Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and New York as part of their 4th world tour "III."

They also held shows in Japan's Tokyo Dome before performing anew in Los Angeles.

TWICE last performed in the Philippines in 2019 at the Mall of Asia as part of their TWICELIGHTS tour.

On May 17, the group announced the creation of their individual Instagram accounts after nearly 7 years of sharing their groups' official account @twicetagram.