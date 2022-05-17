TWICE members open personal Instagram accounts



The members of the K-pop girl group TWICE are now on Instagram.

Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu on Tuesday launched their personal accounts, quickly amassing one million to two million followers each.

The members' usernames were announced in an Instagram Story posted in the band's official account.

For their first individual posts, they all shared the same group photo taken at the venue of their recently-concluded U.S. stadium shows.

TWICE made their last official comeback in November 2021 with the album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3," which included the all-English track "The Feels," and "Scientist."

The nine-piece act was formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. They broke several records and dominated local and overseas charts, earning the title new "Nation's Girl Group," according to Korean media.