Korean girl group TWICE easily topped the trending list on Twitter on Friday after it released its new English single titled “The Feels.”

After dropping a teaser in August, the popular K-pop group gave its fans a treat to open the month of October with its first original English song.

The group has previously recorded English versions of “More & More” and “Cry For Me.”

In less than 90 minutes since it was uploaded on YouTube, the music video of “The Feels” immediately garnered close to 2.4 million views.

Last April, TWICE released “Alcohol-Free” as the lead single of its extended play “Taste of Love.”

They unveiled on June 9 the music video for the title track off “Taste of Love,” its 10th mini album. The record, meanwhile, was released on June 11.